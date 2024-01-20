India, B'desh Discuss Ways To 'Carry Forward Excellent Bilateral Relations'

(MENAFN- IANS) Dhaka, Jan 21 (IANS) Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud on Saturday met Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishakar at the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in Kampala during which both leaders discussed issues related to the mutual interests of the two Asian nations.

An official said on Saturday that "both the leaders, during their meeting on the sidelines of the NAM Summit, discussed various issues of mutual interests and ways to carry forward the existing excellent bilateral relations between closest neighbours".

Hasan also met his Myanmar counterpart, Than Swe.

During the meeting, both the foreign ministers discussed Rohingya repatriation matters, and subjects of mutual interest and bilateral issues.

The Bangladesh Foreign Minister also urged all the stakeholders to ensure a sustainable solution to the Rohingya issue.

Mahmud also met Riyad al-Maliki, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Palestinian Authority, on the sidelines of the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) currently being held in Kampala, Uganda.

An official said "Riyad al-Maliki fondly recalled 'Father of the Nation', Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's unflinching support for the Palestinian cause and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for carrying forward his legacy and firmly standing by the people of Palestine at this critical moment".

He urged the world community to stand with Palestinians and use all tools available to support their cause.

He called for peaceful settlement of global disputes and promotion of the culture of peace in the world.

The Foreign Minister referred to Bangabandhu's statement at the NAM Summit in Algiers in 1973, in his speech while speaking at the 19th NAM Summit in Kampala.

He said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been carrying forward Bangabandhu's legacy of peace, development and human rights with courage and determination.

He underscored the need for a constructive and non-confrontational dialogue approach to promote peaceful, just and inclusive societies.

The two-day NAM Summit was inaugurated on Friday by Uganda President Yoweri Museveni.

--IANS

sumi/pgh