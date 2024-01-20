Switzerland Records Coldest Temperatures Of Winter Season

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) It was also bitterly cold on the plains. At Ebnat-Kappel in canton St Gallen in the northeast, it was -15.8°C. Temperatures were also low in Egolzwil, canton Lucerne, in central Switzerland (-15.3°C), and in Tänikon, Thurgau (-15°C).

The reason for these freezing temperatures is the cold Arctic air coming directly from the North Pole, explains MeteoSwiss. Clear skies also contributed to these conditions.

The lowest values were reached in the middle of the night. But as the second half of the night wore on, temperatures began to rise, with a bit of a breeze, reports private weather service Meteonews.