Launching Into The Future: Ramsena's IDO On XT.Com

Mumbai, India, Jan. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RamSena coin virtual connection of hindutva, a philanthropic initiative driven by 1.3 billion devotees of Lord Ram, marking its initiation on the occasion of the consecration of the Ayodhya Temple.





This unique project focuses on various charitable endeavors, including free eye operations for the blind and our vision is 0% blind nation, ram sena group will launch world first metaverse OTT platform of ramayana & mahabharata, a coin group fostering education sponsorship (Gurukul), the Save Cow Campaign, Ayodhya Yatra for the elderly, and the upcoming Ramsena Vivah Samarabh Concept.

The project aims to make a positive impact on society through its utility token, which is not solely price-focused but designed to contribute to the betterment of the community. The token, with a total supply of 10 billion, is set to launch on the XT exchange as an Initial DEX Offering (IDO) on the 21st of January 2024, followed by listings on other global exchanges such as Toobit shortly.

Token Information

The Ramsena token, with a supply of 10 billion, is poised for an IDO on XT and subsequent listings on various global exchanges. Emphasizing utility over price, the token aligns with the project's philanthropic goals, focusing on initiatives like free eye operations, education sponsorship, and the Save Cow Campaign.

XT Exchange Partnership

The collaboration with XT for the token listing stems from strategic considerations. The criteria for choosing XT likely involve its reputation, user base, and global reach. Potential benefits for Ramsena holders on XT might include exclusive features, promotions, or priority access to Ramsena-related activities.

Market Impact

The Ramsena project aims to extend its impact beyond India by getting listed on various global exchanges. The token's availability online facilitates easy access for individuals globally, contributing to liquidity. The project's focus on societal betterment positions it as more than just an investment opportunity.

Community Engagement

With a scheduled launch on the 22nd, Ramsena anticipates significant community growth. The endorsement of the project by leading politicians and visionaries adds credibility. The community engagement strategy involves widespread promotion and support from influential figures.

Technical Details and Roadmap

The Ramsena token is based on the BEP20 standard on the Binance Smart Chain, with plans to develop its own blockchain as the project evolves. The roadmap spans various phases, from coin development to launching initiatives like education sponsorship, the Save Cow Campaign, and venturing into NFTs and the metaverse.

Future Developments

A notable future development is the introduction of an e-commerce platform, merging cryptocurrency seamlessly with retail. This promises an innovative and revolutionary online shopping experience for Ramsena coin holders and shoppers alike.

About RamSena

Ramsena's philanthropic initiative , coupled with its unique utility token, reflects a holistic approach to societal betterment. The project's collaboration with XT, strategic market impact, community engagement plans, technical details, and future developments underscore its commitment to making a positive and lasting impact on society.

