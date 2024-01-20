Get The Child Tax Credit With No Income In 2023 And 2024 Announced By Harbor Financial

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In 2023 and 2024, families across the United States will be able to take advantage of a new Child Tax Credit, even those with no income.

The legislation, recently passed by Congress, aims to provide support for families with children and help alleviate the financial burden of raising a family.

The Child Tax Credit is a refundable tax credit that allows eligible families to receive a maximum amount of $2,000 per child aged 6 to 17. The credit is intended to help families offset the costs of raising children and provide financial support for those who need it the most.

What makes this new legislation particularly significant is that it provides financial support to families with no income. Previously, families needed to have earned income in order to be eligible for the Child Tax Credit.

However, this new legislation recognizes that families with no income still face many of the same challenges as those who do have income, and provides them with the same assistance.

To be eligible for the Child Tax Credit with no income , families must have a qualifying child who meets certain requirements, including age, relationship, residency, and support. The credit is also subject to income limits, with the maximum credit amount phasing out for those with higher incomes.

For families who do have income, the Child Tax Credit can be used to reduce their tax liability or provide a refund. For those with no income, the credit will be fully refundable, meaning that even if they do not owe any taxes, they will still receive the full credit amount.

The new legislation is expected to provide significant financial relief for families across the country, particularly those who have been struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is also expected to help reduce child poverty rates and provide support for families who need it the most.

Overall, the new Child Tax Credit legislation represents a significant step forward in providing financial assistance to families with children, regardless of their income level. By recognizing the challenges faced by families with no income, this legislation helps ensure that all families have access to the support they need to thrive.

