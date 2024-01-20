Acoustic Alerting System In Work For Electric Vehicles

(MENAFN- KNN India) Pune, Jan 20 (KNN)

The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) is addressing safety concerns associated with electric vehicles (EVs) by developing a new Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS).

With the rising popularity of electric vehicles, a significant issue has emerged – the near-silent operation of EVs, which can lead to accidents on the road, as reported by HT.

To combat this issue, ARAI is working on the AVAS system, designed to generate sound alerts for electric vehicles.

Reji Mathai, the director of ARAI, highlighted that the primary challenge with electric vehicles is their lack of noise while driving.

The AVAS system aims to address this by providing a noise source identification, initially focusing on four-wheelers.

This feature is especially crucial in urban areas, where electric vehicles often share the road with smaller vehicles.

Neeraj Shukla shared a personal experience, stating that a biker collided with his electric car from behind because the biker couldn't perceive whether the car was in motion or stationary due to the absence of noise from the electric vehicle engine.

Sagar Chintal,manager of an electric four-wheeler dealer showroom in Pune, noted that many customers express concerns about the silent nature of electric vehicles, posing potential safety issues on the road.

The AVAS system is expected to be an additional feature for electric vehicle buyers, enhancing safety and awareness for both EV occupants and other road users.

ARAI is actively conducting tests and obtaining necessary permissions before introducing the AVAS system across the electric vehicle segment.

The developments in AVAS will likely be discussed further at the upcoming 18th edition of the Symposium on International Automotive Technology (SIAT) 2024, organized by ARAI at the Pune International Exhibition and Convention Centre (PIECC)- Moshi, inaugurated by Union Minister of Heavy Industries, Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey.

(KNN Bureau)