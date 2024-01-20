Sourcex India 2024 Wraps Up, Showcasing India's Manufacturing Prowess

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 20 (KNN)

The second edition of Sourcex India concluded on Friday, marking a significant milestone in boosting manufacturing, and exports, and supporting the Indian business community on the global stage.

Held from January 17-19, 2024, at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, this mega event played a pivotal role in elevating Indian brands, attracting over 100 buyers from over 30 countries worldwide.

The 3-day Exhibition cum Reverse Buyer Seller Meet (RBSM), organised as a grand affair, provided Indian exhibitors/exporters with valuable insights into leveraging opportunities and maximising trade agreements to promote their brands internationally.

Approximately 150 Indian brands, showcasing diverse Made in India goods and services, garnered attention, with both buyers and sellers expressing keen interest in establishing business alliances.

Addressing the gathering at the valedictory session, Dr. Ajay Sahai, DG & CEO of FIEO, emphasised that the event offered an opportunity for enhancement, scaling up, and excellence, along with the acceptance of the concept of branded products and services for unit realisation.

He highlighted that the event solidified India's position as a leading supplier of quality products globally, emphasising the country's potential, resources, capacity, and ecosystem to emerge as a major supplier and a key global export hub.

Dr. Sahai reiterated the importance of pushing manufacturing to contribute 25 per cent to GDP, aligning with India's growth story and the vision set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to establish the country as a developed economy by 2047.

He stressed that feedback from such a significant event would contribute to improving quality and scale. The event showcased immense potential for Indian brands, especially focusing on SMEs, and served as a platform to explore new partnerships, enabling Indian companies to better understand the preferences of international buyers.

The valedictory session included the felicitation of companies showcasing the best displays in various categories, along with recognition for supporting partner states, organisations, and stakeholders. The event concluded with the announcement of the 3rd Edition of Sourcex India scheduled for February 2025 in New Delhi, with expectations of much larger participation, featuring over 300 Indian companies/exhibitors and buyers.

(KNN Bureau)