From Local Shop To Garment Hub: Maharashtra Entrepreneur's Success Tale

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) shared a success story of a Maharashtra based entrepreneur, Dhyaneshwar Dhage who upturned his shop into a garment cluster, on Friday.

Dhage started his shop by the name 'Jilla Vish Mukt Shetkari Utpadak Bachat Gath'. His journey began with a visit to Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Rural Industrialisation (MGIRI), Wardha, in 2009, where he delved into experimental work from cotton ginning to fabric creation in the Khadi and Textile Department.

Notably, he also ventured into solar charkha experimentation during this period.

Building on his initial trials, Dhyaneshwar's vision expanded as he encouraged his son, Balwant Dhage, to venture into garment manufacturing.

The family's commitment to innovation led them to apply for and secure loan of Rs 10.0 Lakh under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) scheme in 2011.

H has successfully set up a small manufacturing plant named 'Global Enterprises' with a turnover of approximately Rs 10.0 Lakh, with a production and sales capacity of three thousand shirts per month.

Global Enterprises has become a significant source of employment, directly hiring 20 individuals and indirectly supporting 50 more.

Their marketing strategies extend from local to national levels, promoting their brand names Sevagram Khadi and Ecoz.

As the enterprise aims for further growth, there are plans to diversify its product line. While currently focusing on men's wear, the cluster eyes the market for women's wear.

Dhyaneshwar and Balwant Dhage's vision exemplifies how dedication, innovation, and strategic planning can transform a local venture into a thriving business.

