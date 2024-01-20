3 Killed, 6 Wounded As Explosives Go Off Inside Kunar House

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) ASADABAD (Pajhwok): Three people were killed and six others wounded when explosives used in mining went off inside a house in the Chapa Dara district of eastern Kunar province on Saturday.

Police spokesman Farid Dehqan told Pajhwok Afghan News the incident took place inside a house at 11:00am.

“Our initial information suggests that three people were martyred and six others were wounded in the blast,” he informed.

He said security forces had reached the scene and the nature of the blast was yet to be ascertained.

Sayed Rahim, administrative chief of Chapa Dara district, said the explosion happened at the house of Saleh in Tirink village and it also caused a blaze.

He said two people were killed and seven others wounded.

He added the injured were first taken to the district health center and then to the provincial hospital of Asadabad, with some in critical condition.

He said the explosives used in mining went off after being heated.

“There are precious stone mines in our area, the explosive materials were lying in this house, which got heated and exploded.”

sa/ma

Visits: 41