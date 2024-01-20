Children Among 58 Afghans Released From Pakistan Jail

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)
KABUL (Pajhwok): Fifty-eight Afghan refugees, including children, have been released from jail in Sindh, Pakistan, an official said on Saturday.
Abdul Jabbar Takhari, Afghan Consul General in Karachi, in a video message said 58 Afghans, including 11 children have been freed Pakistani jail as a result of the Consulate General efforts and they individuals shifted to Afghanistan via Chaman.
He said the total number of Afghans released from Sindh reached 3,200.
nh
Visits: 7
MENAFN20012024000174011037ID1107745531
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.