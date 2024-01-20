Children Among 58 Afghans Released From Pakistan Jail

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Fifty-eight Afghan refugees, including children, have been released from jail in Sindh, Pakistan, an official said on Saturday.

Abdul Jabbar Takhari, Afghan Consul General in Karachi, in a video message said 58 Afghans, including 11 children have been freed Pakistani jail as a result of the Consulate General efforts and they individuals shifted to Afghanistan via Chaman.

He said the total number of Afghans released from Sindh reached 3,200.

nh

