Qatar Participates In Roundtable On AI, Big Data At Davos Forum

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Within its participation in the International Economic Forum Davos 2024, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) organised a high-profile roundtable titled "Strengthening Actionable Intelligence from AI, Big Data, and Advanced Tech".

The roundtable was organised in partnership with the Foreign Policy Magazine in the presence of executive directors of major communications and IT companies, marketing managers, representatives from cloud companies, and experts in the fields of communications, IT, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Delving into discussions, participants discussed how artificial intelligence and machine learning could utilize big data to foster innovation, and emphasis was placed on key factors crucial for data collection and the provision of essential tools for safe access.

Presenters introduced novel ideas regarding the role of technology in shaping international relations, emphasizing the eagerness to embrace AI and highlighted the significance of data governance as a foundational pillar. The dialogue also encompassed strategies for harnessing technology to strengthen cooperation and generate future investment opportunities.

During Davos forum, the event highlighted the State of Qatar's preparations to host the Web Summit due to be held by the end of February.

HE the Minister of MCIT Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, who participated in Davos forum with the State of Qatar's delegation, talked about MCIT's commitment to the National Development Strategy, highlighting the upcoming introduction of the Digital Agenda 2030. This strategy aims to advance government services, boost innovation capabilities, enhance the digital business landscape, facilitate improved data exchange among government entities, and offer best practices in artificial intelligence technologies for both the government sector and businesses.

HE Al Mannai also emphasized the importance of the technology sector in achieving the goals of the National Development Strategy as a supportive sector through training personnel, creating suitable conditions for start-ups, and enhancing the technological infrastructure in the country using advanced technologies.

HE Al Mannai stated that Qatar holds a distinctive position that qualifies it to play an active role in the future knowledge-based economy, adding that MCIT is working to prepare an investment environment favorable to businesses and diversify the digital economy. He affirmed that Participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos has provided an opportunity to exchange views and discuss new ideas that contribute to enhancing our experiences and paving the way for future visions that improve data exchange while strengthening digital capabilities.

MCIT's involvement in the World Economic Forum extended to three working groups. The first, the AI Governance Alliance, seeks to bring together industry leaders, governments, academic institutions, and civil society organizations to address emerging challenges in generative AI systems. The second group, the Defining and Building the Metaverse Initiative, aims to establish standards for secure economic transformation. The third group, represented by the Global Collaboration Village initiative, focuses on tangible impacts of virtual collaboration, stimulating collective efforts to address global challenges.

HE Minister of MCIT met during his participation in the forum with a number of leaders and CEOs in communication and information technology sector and businesses.



