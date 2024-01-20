Uganda's Museveni Receives Qatar Chamber Official

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Uganda's president, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, recently met with Qatar Chamber's first vice-chairman, Mohamed bin Towar al-Kuwari, during the 'East Africa Investment Forum and Trade Exhibition', which was held on the sidelines of the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit and the G77 + China Summit in Kampala, Uganda.

The meeting focused on ways to strengthen co-operation between Qatar and Uganda, enhancing economic and trade relations between the two countries, and exploring avenues for developing and attracting Qatari investments to Uganda.

Similarly, Uganda's Minister of Finance, Matia Kasaija, met with al-Kuwari on the sidelines of the forum where they discussed the strengthening of cooperation between Qatar's private sector and its Ugandan counterpart, as well as the investment opportunities available in Uganda across many important sectors.

Held under the theme 'Deeper Co-operation in Trade, Tourism, and Investment for Shared Global Affluence', the 'East Africa Investment Forum and Trade Exhibition' was aimed at creating opportunities in trade, tourism, investment, and technology transfer.

It also sought to promote investment opportunities in key sectors, such as tourism, agri-value addition, mineral beneficiation, oil and gas, ICT, infrastructure development, real estate, and services, as well as facilitate joint venture partnerships, affordable financing, technology transfer, and market opportunities.

