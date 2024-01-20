Fighting Rages Across Gaza Where Death Toll Surges

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories: Health officials in the Gaza Strip on Saturday reported a surging death toll in fighting with Israel, whose leader Benjamin Netanyahu rejected calls for "Palestinian sovereignty" after the war.

As fighting raged across the besieged territory, a strike in Syria blamed on Israel and missiles fired at US-led coalition forces in Iraq raised further fears of a wider conflagration.

Gaza's health ministry reported at least 165 people killed over the previous 24 hours -- more than double Friday's figure.

An AFP correspondent reported gunfire, air strikes and tank shelling, especially in southern Gaza's Khan Yunis city.

Israel is pressing its push southwards against Hamas, after the army in early January said the Hamas' command structure in northern Gaza had been dismantled, leaving only isolated fighters.

But Hamas reported fierce combat in north Gaza as Israel's military said troops backed by air and naval support were striking Hamas infrastructure throughout the Palestinian territory, including the north.

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas in response to the Palestinian group's unprecedented October attacks which resulted in the deaths of about 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Israel's relentless bombardment and ground offensive have killed at least 24,927 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Gaza health ministry.