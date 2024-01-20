President Of Tatarstan Arrives In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: President of the Republic of Tatarstan HE Rustam Minnikhanov arrived in Doha today to watch part of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 matches.

The President and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by Director of Department of Protocol in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Yousif Fakhro.