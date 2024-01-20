Amir To Receive President Of Tajikistan On Monday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will receive on Monday President of the Republic of Tajikistan HE President Emomali Rahmon, and the accompanying delegation, at Lusail Palace.

HH the Amir will hold discussions with HE President Emomali Rahmon on bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, and a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding will be signed.

HE President of the Republic of Tajikistan will arrive in Doha tomorrow, Sunday, on a state visit to the country.