Ram Temple Inauguration: PM Modi Full Itinerary For Ayodhya Visit On 22 January

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The countdown for the grand 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Temple has begun and important dignitaries from across the world will attend the event in Ayodhya on 22 January. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony and before the ceremony PM Modi will follow a strict 11-day 'anushthan' or special ritual which includes sleeping on the floor and consuming coconut water Modi has been associated with the Ram Temple movement since 1990 and played a crucial role in managing the Rath Yatra of former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani. The construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been part of BJP's main election planks since its inception in 1990 Modi's itinerary in Ayodhya on Jan 2210:25 AM: Arrival Ayodhya airport10:45 AM: Arrival at Ayodhya helipad10:55 AM: Arrival at Ram Janmabhoomi site11 AM-12 PM: Reserved12:05-12:55 PM: 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals begin12:55 PM: PM Modi to leave the consecration ceremony venue1 PM: Arrival at public ceremony1 PM- 2 PM: PM Modi to attend public event in Ayodhya2:10 PM: Visit to Kuber TeelaAhead of the consecration ceremony on 22 January, PM Modi is visiting several temples across India. Earlier in the day, he visited Sri Ranganathaswamy and Ramanathaswamy temples in Tamil Nadu and took a dip at the Rameswaram 'Angi theerth' beach.

Prime Minister Modi has a planned visit to the Kothandaramaswamy Temple in Dhanushkodi on Sunday, where he is scheduled to have a darshan and participate in a puja ceremony at the shrine. Additionally, he will explore Arichal Munai, believed to be the location where the 'Ram Setu' was constructed his recent trend of visiting numerous temples and engaging in the recitation of verses from the epic 'Ramayana' in diverse languages such as Marathi, Malayalam, and Telugu, PM Modi is set to partake in the 'Shri Ramayana Paryana' at the Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple on the upcoming Sunday.

