Khajuraho to Jabalpur: 7 places to visit Madhya Pradesh in February

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Madhya Pradesh, located in central India, is a state teeming with historical wonders, cultural richness, and diverse landscapes. From the intricate temples of Khajuraho to the wildlife sanctuary of Bandhavgarh, each destination in February promises a delightful blend of pleasant weather and captivating experiences

Famous for its stunning temples adorned with erotic sculptures, Khajuraho is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. February offers mild temperatures, making it ideal time to explore

February is a great time to visit Bandhavgarh National Park. The weather is cooler, and it's an excellent time for tiger sightings

Masajid, explore the museums, and enjoy the serene Upper Lake Known for its ancient Buddhist stupas and monasteries, Sanchi is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. February provides a comfortable climate to explore the well-preserved stupas Gwalior is known for its imposing fort, palaces, and temples. The Gwalior Fort offers panoramic views of the city, and the Sas Bahu Temples showcase intricate architecture Situated on the banks of the Narmada River, Jabalpur is known for its Marble Rocks at Bhedaghat. Take a boat ride along the Narmada to witness the stunning marble cliffs Often referred to as 'Queen of Satpura,' Pachmarhi is a hill station surrounded by lush greenery. February offers cool weather, making it perfect time for visiting waterfalls

The capital city of Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal, has a mix of historical and modern attractions. Visit the historic Taj