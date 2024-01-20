               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Khajuraho To Jabalpur: 7 Places To Visit Madhya Pradesh In February


1/20/2024 2:00:48 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Madhya Pradesh, located in central India, is a state teeming with historical wonders, cultural richness, and diverse landscapes. From the intricate temples of Khajuraho to the wildlife sanctuary of Bandhavgarh, each destination in February promises a delightful blend of pleasant weather and captivating experiences

Khajuraho to Jabalpur: 7 places to visit Madhya Pradesh in February

Khajuraho's temples to Bandhavgarh's wildlife, February unveils a perfect mix of pleasant weather and enchanting experiences in Madhya Pradesh

Khajuraho

Famous for its stunning temples adorned with erotic sculptures, Khajuraho is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. February offers mild temperatures, making it ideal time to explore

Bandhavgarh National Park

February is a great time to visit Bandhavgarh National Park. The weather is cooler, and it's an excellent time for tiger sightings

Bhopal

The capital city of Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal, has a mix of historical and modern attractions. Visit the historic Taj
    Masajid, explore the museums, and enjoy the serene Upper Lake

    Sanchi

    Known for its ancient Buddhist stupas and monasteries, Sanchi is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. February provides a comfortable climate to explore the well-preserved stupas

    Gwalior

    Gwalior is known for its imposing fort, palaces, and temples. The Gwalior Fort offers panoramic views of the city, and the Sas Bahu Temples showcase intricate architecture

    Jabalpur

    Situated on the banks of the Narmada River, Jabalpur is known for its Marble Rocks at Bhedaghat. Take a boat ride along the Narmada to witness the stunning marble cliffs

    Pachmarhi

    Often referred to as 'Queen of Satpura,' Pachmarhi is a hill station surrounded by lush greenery. February offers cool weather, making it perfect time for visiting waterfalls

MENAFN20012024007385015968ID1107745477

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search