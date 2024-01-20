               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

SPOTTED: Shah Rukh Khan To Karan Johar; Celebs Elevate Style Game


1/20/2024 2:00:23 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shah Rukh Khan to Karan Johar, Ananya Panday to Bhavna Panday were spotted at various locations in the city today. Let's check out their pictures



Shah Rukh Khan to Karan Johar, Ananya Panday to Bhavna Panday were spotted at various locations in the city today. Let's check out their pictures



Shah Rukh Khan was spotted in a black t-shirt and grey pants at Mumbai International Airport



Karan Johar was spotted in a white and black attire looking dappper



Disha Patani was spotted in a black sweatshirt and shorts at Bandra



Ananya Panday was spotted in a pale blue velvet sweatshirt and matching pants at Mumbai airport



Shahid Kapoor wearing a grey t-shirt and white pants was spotted on the sets of Bigg Boss 17. He looked dashing as usual



Kriti Sanon smiled at the paps wearing a beautiful white dress while promoting her upcoming movie 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'

MENAFN20012024007385015968ID1107745465

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search