Karnataka: Minor Student Gives Birth In Kalaburagi, Cousin Arrested Under POCSO Act

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The incident has prompted swift action from the local education department, which, taking the matter seriously, has suspended the principal and warden of the government residential school on charges of negligence. The victim, identified as a residential school student, reportedly delivered a baby boy on December 28, 2023.

According to police reports, the victim, currently residing in Kalaburagi along with her newborn, at her parents' home after she complained to the school authorities about stomach pain. As the pain persisted, her parents took her to a hospital in Maharashtra's Solapur district for medical attention.

To their shock, a scan revealed that the girl was pregnant. It was subsequently discovered that the girl's cousin had engaged in a physical relationship with her.

The suspension of the principal and warden is a direct consequence of the alleged negligence in overseeing the safety and well-being of the students under their care.

Local law enforcement, represented by the Nimbaraga police, is actively investigating the matter to ascertain the details and circumstances surrounding the incident. The arrest of the cousin under the POCSO Act underscores the legal ramifications of such actions, particularly when minors are involved.

