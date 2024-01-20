Days After Iran Attack, Afghan Taliban Clash With Pakistani Forces At Border (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A prolonged exchange of intense gunfire and shelling has been underway for the past seven hours at the Kunar-Bajaur border, situated along the disputed Durand Line, involving Pakistani forces and the Afghan Taliban.

Media reports indicated that Pakistani soldiers were forcefully installing a fence along the Durand Line. During this operation, Taliban soldiers opposed the effort, and when Pakistani soldiers persisted, the Taliban resorted to firing bullets.

This escalation follows Tehran's targeting of militant bases in Balochistan, which was met with retaliatory strikes from Pakistan within Iran. As of the time of filing this report, no casualties have been reported in the border clashes between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban, though the firing persists.

Periodic clashes between Pakistani and Taliban forces arise due to border disputes. The Taliban vehemently opposes the compelled fencing of the border by Pakistani soldiers, asserting that they do not recognize the Durand Line, established by the British. The clashes often result in casualties, prompting authorities from both countries to intervene and alleviate tensions. As of now, no official statements have been issued by either side regarding the scale of the conflict.

Ironically, just days ago, amidst escalating tensions between Pakistan and Iran, the Taliban administration in Afghanistan had called on the two nations to exercise restraint.



Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a spokesperson for the Taliban, was quoted as saying, "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan deems the recent clashes between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan as alarming, urging both neighbouring countries to exhibit restraint."



He emphasized the importance of directing efforts toward enhancing regional stability and resolving disputes through diplomatic channels and dialogue, considering the newfound peace and stability in the region after prolonged conflicts.