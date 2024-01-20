'Ram Rajya' Means Welfare Of People, Not Cleaning Temples: Goa Forward

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, Jan 21 (IANS) As BJP leaders and others have been cleaning temples ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya, the Goa Forward Party (GFP) has said that 'Ram Rajya' means not cleaning temples but the welfare of people.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, GFP President and MLA Vijai Sardesai said that 'Ram Rajya' means not cleaning temples.

"Ram Rajya means the welfare of people by taking all the sections of society together. People should be taken into confidence before taking decisions," Sardesai said.

He said that the model of development by consent should be followed.

BJP leaders and their supporters were seen cleaning the temples of the coastal state stating Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to clean the areas around the temples to celebrate the occasion.

