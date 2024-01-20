Slaughterhouses In Gujarat To Remain Closed On Jan 22

(MENAFN- IANS) Gandhinagar, Jan 20 (IANS) The Gujarat government has called for the closure of all slaughterhouses within municipal and metropolitan areas on January 22 -- the day when Ram Mandir will be inaugurated in Ayodhya, an official said on Saturday.

This directive was issued by the Department of Urban Development and Urban Housing to Municipal Corporation Commissioners and Commissioners of Municipalities Administration, emphasising the need for compliance in their jurisdictions.

Additionally, the state government announced a half-day holiday for all government offices and educational institutions in Gujarat on Monday, effective until 2.30 p.m.

--IANS

janvi/pgh