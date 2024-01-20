Goa Hotel Employee Held For Killing Wife

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, Jan 20 (IANS) A man has been arrested from a hotel in South Goa where he works for allegedly killing his wife on the beach, the police said on Saturday.

A police officer said the accused had been identified as Gaurav Katiyar, a native of Lucknow. He allegedly suffocated his wife Diksha Gangwar, 27, to death on a beach on Friday.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that he committed the murder of his wife by suffocating her at Rajbag Beach. We are verifying details of his position in the hotel at Colva," a senior police officer said.

He said the postmortem report will reveal the exact cause of the death.

