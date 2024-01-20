Passengers Allege Apathy After Ranchi-Bound Indigo Flight From Mumbai Diverted To Kolkata

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Passengers aboard an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Ranchi (6E-221) have found themselves in a distressing situation when the plane was diverted to Kolkata due to adverse weather conditions.

They also claimed that despite promises made by crew during the flight, they were left without proper arrangements upon landing. Vikram Sharma, a passenger on the flight, took to 'X', to express his frustration.

He wrote: "@IndiGo6E 6E221 Bngluru to Rnchi 19-01-24 diverted to Kolkata, Cancld, Pasngers were falsely promised hotel, alternative flight... deboarded. Ground Staff denied everything, except fare return in week, rice packet."

According to Sharma's tweet, passengers, including a pregnant woman and elderly travellers, pleaded for assistance, citing financial constraints.

However, the IndiGo ground staff allegedly provided minimal support and instructed passengers to make their own arrangements at the unexpected stop in Kolkata.

Sharma, criticising the airline, said: "@IndiGo6E most insensitive, service deficiency liable to compensate all Passengers @DGCAIndia @JM_Scindia @PMOIndia @Pib_MoCA must penalize @IndiGo6E for disgraceful illegal deporting of passengers at 3rd location and providing zero assistance."

The airline is yet to respond to the query sent by IANS regarding the alleged incident.

Meanwhile, an airline source said that the flight was diverted to Kolkata due to bad weather in Ranchi.

"All passengers were given the available options, and meals were served to them. They were offered choices for the next available flight, which some passengers opted for," said the airline source, adding that those passengers who did not wish to travel on the next flight were offered a refund.

