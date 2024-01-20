Portfolios Of Three Bihar Ministers Of RJD Changed

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 20 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday changed portfolios of three ministers of the RJD quota.

A notification issued from the cabinet secretariat where Education Minister Prof Chandra Shekhar was shifted to Sugarcane Development.

Chandra Shekhar was sidelined by the Nitish Kumar government after his spat with his department's Additional Chief Secretary K.K. Pathak. He also sparked of a row with his statements against the Ramcharitmanas and Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Alok Kumar Mehta, who was holding the post of Land Reforms and Revenue Minister, was given charge of Education Minister of Bihar.

Public Health Engineering Minister Lalit Yadav has given additional charge of Land Reforms and Revenue.

