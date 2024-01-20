Riller's 36 Points Lead Beijing Beat Guangzhou In CBA

(MENAFN- IANS) Beijing, Jan 20 (IANS) In what was anticipated to be a closely contested Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) clash, Grant Riller's stellar performance led the Beijing Royal Fighters to a commanding 113-97 victory over the Guangzhou Loong Lions on Saturday night.
The Royal Fighters, defending their home court, secured a 34-15 lead in the second quarter. Guangzhou struggled to close the gap as Riller's precision in both driving and mid-range shooting proved insurmountable, reports Xinhua.
Riller finished the game with a game-high 36 points, while his teammate Liao Sanning contributed 21 points and eight assists.
In another thrilling matchup, the Shanghai Sharks engaged in a fierce battle with the Zhejiang Golden Bulls, with the contest going down to the wire. Two crucial free throws by Wang Zhelin gave Shanghai the upper hand, sealing a nail-biting 109-108 home victory.
Meanwhile, the Xinjiang Flying Tigers soared to a dominant 121-92 triumph over the Sichuan Blue Whales, putting an end to their two-game losing streak.
