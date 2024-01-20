SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates EGLE, PXD, HA

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NYSE: EGLE)'s sale to Star Bulk Carriers Corp. for 2.6211 shares of Star Bulk common stock for each share of Eagle common stock. If you are an Eagle shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD)'s sale to Exxon Mobil Corporation for 2.3234 shares of Exxon Mobil for each Pioneer share. If you are a Pioneer shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA)'s sale to Alaska Air Group, Inc. for $18.00 per share in cash. If you are a Hawaiian shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

