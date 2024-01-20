Four-Storey Boys' Hostel Collapses In Himachal; No Casualties

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, Jan 20 (IANS) A multi-storey boys' hostel collapsed in Shimla district in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, the police said. No one, however, was hurt, but the traffic was hit.
All residents were evacuated in advance, a police officer said.
He said the building is suspected to have collapsed due to the excavation work in the hill above the four-storey hostel, adding, the cause of the disaster, however, is yet to be ascertained.
The incident occurred near Mandi-Bilaspur National Highway.
