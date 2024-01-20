Minor Worker Killed In Ahmedabad Under-Construction Site Collapse

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, Jan 20 (IANS) A 13-year-old minor worker was killed while 4 others who sustained injuries were rescued after a portion of an under-construction building collapsed here on Saturday, an official said.
A rescue team, assisted by the police, managed to pull out four workers from the debris at 'Shyam Kameshwar Heights', opposite the GST Building in Ambawadi, here.
The deceased worker has been identified as Alkesh Pratap, 13.
The injured individuals -- Sukhram (30), Kailash, (35), another person aged 22; and Vikas (18), are undergoing treatment, the official said.
One worker, however, remained trapped in the debris, and unfortunately, passed away.
The rescued workers were provided medical attention and transported to a hospital in an ambulance.
