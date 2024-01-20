General Michael Flynn Endorses Gerrick Wilkins For Congress In Alabama's 6Th Congressional District

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

General Michael Flynn and Gerrick Wilkins

- Michael T. Flynn, LTG, US Army (Retired)VESTAVIA HILLS, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a recently released statement, General Michael Flynn announced his enthusiastic endorsement of Gerrick Wilkins for Congress in Alabama's 6th Congressional District."I am proud to announce my endorsement of Gerrick Wilkins for Congress in Alabama's 6th Congressional District. Gerrick is not your typical politician; he is a successful businessman with a proven track record of accomplishment and a deep commitment to the principles that make our nation great," said General Flynn in his endorsement letter.Gerrick Wilkins, a dedicated advocate for liberty, economic prosperity, and accountable governance, has caught the attention and support of General Flynn. General Flynn stated, "It is my belief that Gerrick's dedication to these principles will make him an exceptional representative for the people."In his endorsement, General Flynn emphasized the need for representatives who prioritize the well-being of their constituents over personal political gain. "We need representatives who keep their promises and prioritize the well-being of their constituents over personal political gain. Gerrick's dedication to bringing fresh perspectives and new ideas to Congress is precisely what our government needs," General Flynn asserted.Expressing wholehearted support for Gerrick Wilkins, General Flynn urged the public to join him in backing this principled and dedicated leader. "I wholeheartedly support Gerrick Wilkins for Congress, and I urge you to join me in backing this principled and dedicated leader. Together, we can ensure that Alabama's 6th Congressional District is represented by an individual who values the principles of freedom, accountability, keeping promises, and effective governance."Gerrick Wilkins, grateful for the endorsement, expressed his commitment to serving the people of Alabama's 6th Congressional District. "I am honored to receive the endorsement of General Michael Flynn. His support underscores the importance of bringing fresh perspectives and principled leadership to Congress. I am committed to representing the people of Alabama's 6th Congressional District with dedication and integrity," said Gerrick Wilkins.The endorsement from General Michael Flynn adds momentum to Gerrick Wilkins' campaign as he strives to bring positive change and effective representation to Alabama's 6th Congressional District. Please view the full letter here:To learn more about Gerrick Wilkins and his campaign, please visit

