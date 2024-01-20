Tourism’S Strong Comeback: 1.3 Billion Trips In 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, global tourism bounced back significantly, reaching 88% of its pre-COVID-19 levels.



This resurgence led to 1.3 billion international trips, as reported by the UNWTO . Last year's tourism revenues hit $1.4 trillion, capturing 93% of 2019's earnings.



The UNWTO, a UN agency, advocates for responsible and sustainable tourism.



Key drivers of this recovery were the release of pent-up demand, better air connections, and robust Asian markets.



The UNWTO predicts a full recovery in international tourism by 2024's end.



A notable factor is China's eased visa policies and increased air capacity, especially for France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Malaysia.



The Middle East exceeded its pre-pandemic tourism levels, leading the recovery with a 22% increase in arrivals compared to 2019.







Europe followed closely, reaching 94% of its previous levels, with Africa at 96%, the Americas at 90%, and Asia-Pacific at 65%.



Southern Mediterranean Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Northern Africa also surpassed their pre-pandemic figures.



Tourism's export revenues reached $1.6 trillion in the past year, nearly 95% of 2019's levels.



The sector's projected contribution to global GDP in 2023 is around $3.3 trillion, representing 3%.



The UNWTO emphasizes the impact of simplified travel and visa regulations, especially in the Middle East and Africa.



Initiatives like the Gulf Cooperation Council's unified visa system and enhanced intra-African travel are crucial.

Tourism growth

UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili highlights the recovery's positive effects on economies, jobs, and communities, underscoring the need for sustainable and inclusive tourism.



Looking ahead to 2024, tourism growt is expected to be driven by European, American, and Middle Eastern markets.



Key events like the inclusion of Romania and Bulgaria in the Schengen Area and the Paris Olympics are anticipated to boost tourism further.



Despite these positive trends, the UNWTO cautions against challenges such as inflation, high interest rates, volatile oil prices, and trade barriers.



These factors, staff shortages, and regional conflicts could influence traveler confidence and tourism costs.

