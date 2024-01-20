Bolivia’S Boost In Electric And Hybrid Vehicle Imports

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Bolivia witnessed a remarkable 111% increase in the importation of electric and hybrid vehicles compared to 2022.



This growth is a direct result of the Bolivian government's tax incentives. 1,893 such vehicles were brought into the country in 2023, showcasing a clear shift towards sustainable transportation.



The Bolivian Ministry of Economy and Public Finance (MEFP reports that these incentives, initiated in July 2021, have significantly impacted imports.



From July 2021 to December 2023, 3,388 electric and hybrid vehicles were imported. This initiative aligns with Bolivia' s strategy to improve environmental conditions and enhance energy efficiency.



The tax incentives under Supreme Decree 4539 included a zero percent tariff for these vehicles.







They also reduced the Specific Consumption Tax, making importing electric and hybrid vehicles financially attractive.



This policy effectively encouraged individuals to choose cleaner transportation options.



Moreover, the government's efforts extended beyond tax benefits. They installed electric charging stations in major cities like La Paz, Cochabamba, Santa Cruz, and Oruro.



The plan includes expanding this network nationwide in the coming years. Financial institutions have also played a role by offering accessible loans for purchasing these vehicles.



These loans cover up to 90% of the vehicle's price, with repayment periods ranging from 8 to 9 years, based on the buyer's repayment ability.

Background

The benefits of these policies are multi-faceted. They promote clean energy usage and gradually replace polluting fuels.



This shift also leads to lower carbon dioxide emissions, helping to preserve the environment.



Additionally, the state benefits from reduced fossil fuel import costs, highlighting the economic advantages of this green transition.



In summary, Bolivia's increase in importing electric and hybrid vehicles marks a significant move towards eco-friendly and efficient transportation.



This change, driven by government incentives and financial support, reflects a growing global trend towards environmental sustainability and energy conservation.

