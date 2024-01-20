Brazil’S Global Biofuel Agency Initiative

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil has taken a significant step in the global energy sector by proposing the creation of an international biofuels agency.



This proposal was presented at Davos, Switzerland's Global Biofuels Alliance meeting. It reflects Brazil's leadership in biofuel production and its commitment to sustainable energy.



Brazil's proposal gains importance as the world's leading producer of sugarcane ethanol and a major producer of biodiesel.



The country's vast production of corn ethanol also plays a crucial role. This initiative aligns with Brazil's presidency of the G20, providing a vital platform to promote biofuels globally.



The proposed agency aims to foster the adoption of biofuels like ethanol and biodiesel in the global energy matrix.







These biofuels are seen as key to reducing reliance on fossil fuels and decarbonizing transportation. Brazil's push includes increasing the blend of ethanol in gasoline and biodiesel in diesel.



The "Fuel of the Future" program, a cornerstone of Brazil's proposal, is among the most ambitious plans for decarbonizing mobility on the planet.



Currently under review in the Brazilian Congress, it integrates public mobility policies and analyzes fuel lifecycle from production to consumption.



It also introduces green diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) into the energy matrix.



The International Energy Agency (IEA) Director, Fatih Birol, acknowledged Brazil's efforts in the biofuel sector.



He highlighted its role in transport decarbonization and the potential of biogas and biomethane.



These initiatives reduce carbon emissions and present alternatives to natural gas.



In summary, Brazil's proposal for a global biofuel agency marks a pivotal move towards cleaner energy.



It showcases Brazil's role in sustainable energy practices and contributes to global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and promote renewable energy sources.

