Brazil’S Agribusiness Sets New Export Record In 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Brazil's agribusiness sector reached a landmark, exporting a record $166.6 billion worth of goods.



This impressive amount accounts for 49% of the nation's total exports for the year.



According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock , this represents a significant growth of $7.68 billion, or 4.8%, compared to the previous year.



The grain sector was a major contributor to this success, which saw a 24.3% increase in exports, amounting to 193.02 million tons.



Other sectors also experienced growth in their export volumes. Meat exports rose 5.4%, sugar 15.1%, juices 6.0%, fruits 5.9%, and leather and its derivatives 19.7%.



The leading export products included soy at $6.49 billion, the sugarcane sector at $4.60 billion, cereals, flours, and preparations at $1.18 billion, and juices at $447.41 million.







Brazil's farmin imports totaled $16.61 billion, leading to a trade surplus of $149.94 billion in the sector.



In December 2023 alone, agribusiness exports amounted to $13.51 billion. This was $2.34 billion higher than the same month in the previous year, showing a growth of 20.9%.



Overall, Brazil's trade balance in 2023 saw a record surplus of $98.8 billion, a 60.6% increase from the $61.5 billion surplus in 2022.



In December 2023, exports were $28.8 billion (up 9.5%), while imports were $19.5 billion, down by 10.7%.

Background

Brazil's record agribusiness exports in 2023, amounting to $166.6 billion, emphasize its crucial role in the global food market.



This achievement showcases Brazil's agricultural strengths, aided by its expansive farmland and technological advancements.



In the larger context of Latin America, Brazil's agribusiness performance outshone its regional counterparts.



Despite agriculture playing a larger role in countries like Bolivia, Guatemala, and Paraguay, Brazil's output was significantly higher.



The region's agricultural structure, shaped by historical large landholdings, sees countries like Argentina, Uruguay, and Brazil focusing on mechanized, large-scale production.

