Severe Cold Claims 60 Lives In The US

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) U.S. media reports confirm that severe cold and ice storms in different regions have claimed the lives of at least 60 people, with over 100 million others enduring extreme cold conditions.

On Friday, January 19, ABC News reported that millions of people in different areas of America have been affected by this cold wave.

According to reports, 19 people have lost their lives in Tennessee, 9 in Oregon, 6 in Illinois and Mississippi, 5 in Washington and Kentucky, 3 in New York, 3 in Louisiana, and 4 in the states of Arkansas, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and New Hampshire.

The U.S. National Weather Service has issued a warning that this cold wave and snowstorm will continue until the end of the current week, and as a result, the number of casualties may increase.

According to ABC News, cities like Nashville, in eastern Tennessee, usually receive only about 4 inches of snow for the entire season, but in less than two days, 8 inches of snow has fallen on the city.

This comes as the transportation and infrastructure department has urged residents of“Music City” to stay home due to icy road conditions.

