Series Of Events Held In Azerbaijan Army With Regard To Anniversary Of January 20 Tragedy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to the plan approved by the Defense Minister, the
Azerbaijan Army holds a series of events to educate the personnel
and promote patriotism with respect to the January 20 – National
Mourning day, Azernews reports, citing
Ministry.
The memory of martyrs was honored with observing of a minute of
silence in all types of troops, Combined Arms Army, Army Corps,
formations and special educational institutions of the Azerbaijan
Army in connection with the 34th anniversary of the tragedy.
As part of the events, military personnel visited the Alleys of
Martyrs, documentaries, videos and book exhibitions dedicated to
the January 20 tragedy were shown in military units, institutions
and organizations.
The ceremonies highlighted the historical significance of the
January 20 tragedy, which was purposefully committed against
Azerbaijani people, and the successful policy carried out by
National Leader Heydar Aliyev and President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, to
inform the world community about the tragic events' truth.
The speakers remembered the dedication of the heroes, who fought
for national liberation during that historical period, as well as
the heroism of the Azerbaijani people.
