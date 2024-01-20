Russians Unable To Dislodge Ukrainian Defenders From Left-Bank Kherson Region UK Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine maintains a presence on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region and continues to repel Russian attacks despite logistical problems.

The UK Ministry of Defense said this in its intelligence update published on social platform X , Ukrinform reports.

The ministry notes that on January 16, 2024, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces remarked that logistical supply on the left bank of the Dnipro had faced difficulties.

Russia's Dnepr Grouping of Forces has been unsuccessful in all its attempts to dislodge the Ukrainian defenders, although it almost certainly had a significant advantage in the balance of forces of the axis, analysts say.

In their opinion, it is highly likely that the poor training and coordination of Russian forces in the area is limiting their offensive capabilities.

“Forcing Ukraine to withdraw its forces from the left bank of the Dnipro remains a priority operation objective for Russia. It is highly likely Russia will persist with attacks in the Krynky area in the coming weeks despite growing personnel losses,” the report says.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed a SNAR-10 Leopard counterbattery radar and nine armored vehicles of the Russian invaders on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region.