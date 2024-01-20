Qatar Takes Part In 19Th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit In Uganda

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The State of Qatar participated in the meeting of the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) held in Kampala, Uganda during Jan. 19-20. HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi represented the State of Qatar at the meeting.

In the State of Qatar's speech before the summit, His Excellency extended the congratulations of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to HE President of the friendly Republic of Uganda Yoweri Museveni for assuming the presidency of this vital international group, adding that he is confident the presidency will be successful in coordinating efforts towards achieving NAM's objectives during the upcoming period, underscoring the State of Qatar's unwavering support in this respect.

His Excellency praised the stellar efforts exerted by the friendly Republic of Azerbaijan to coordinate NAM's action, particularly during a period that was fraught with unprecedented challenges, highlighting that this convention comes due to gross incidents, primarily the brutal Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip that has been continuing for months, as one of the latest issues that stirred the interest of NAM since its inception, which is the Palestinian cause.

He stressed that the strong and unwavering position of NAM towards the Palestinian cause stems from its rejection of the foreign occupation, the flagrant violations of the United Nations charter, the international law, the international humanitarian law, and double standards, emphasizing that these principles are more crystal clear than any time before considering the current incidents in Gaza.

HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs added that it is vitally important to reiterate NAM's position that represents the international consensus on this just cause and to strongly push forward to stop these heinous massacres, protect the Palestinian people, secure the fundamental needs and prevent the attempts of displacing them from their lands, as well as deprive them of their rights.

His Excellency added that it is important to push for a just, enduring, and comprehensive settlement based on the international law, international legitimacy, and the two-state solution, in addition to everything that necessitates the establishment of the viable Palestinian State on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital and for the Palestinian people to regain their full rights.

He emphasized that since the beginning of the crisis the State of Qatar has been scrambling for achieving a humanitarian pause for hostilities resulting in durable ceasefire leading to enduring and comprehensive settlement stemming from its belief and achievements in mediation to resolve crises and disputes, as well as its humanitarian efforts.

HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs outlined that those efforts achieved humanitarian pauses, strengthened the access of humanitarian assistance, in addition to releasing hundreds of civilian prisoners from the two sides, asserting that the State of Qatar continues its relentless endeavor to achieve these humanitarian aims in coordination with parties and partners.

His Excellency reiterated that this is part of the State of Qatar's ironclad commitment to perform a constructive role in achieving security, peace and stability at global, regional and local levels, including mediation and facilitating dialogue for the interest of stability in countries of this group, such as Afghanistan, Chad, Lebanon and others, as well as endeavors to address the humanitarian suffering such as the efforts that have recently led to the reunification of a number of Ukrainian children with their families.

HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs noted that the State of Qatar is keen to be an effective and positive member in the international community as it maintains close bilateral relations, especially with the member states in the international groups it belongs to them, including NAM. He added that stemming from the State of Qatar's keenness to bolster multilateralism, it continues engagement under the umbrella of NAM as an effective platform to enhance multilateralism and collective action to address common challenges and achieve joint interests.

His Excellency affirmed that NAM could perform a critical role in advancing an international system in which multilateralism has a larger role and reactivate the international organizations, especially the United Nations to make them more transparent, effective and democratic.

