Indian Forces Gun Down 3 Maoist Rebels

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- Indian police sources said on Saturday that three Maoist rebels were shot down in an encounter with the security forces in Chhattisgarh State in central India.

Superintendent of Police of Bijapur district Anjaney Vaishnavarya confirmed that three Maoists were killed in the gun-battle with in the tribal Bastar area.

Earlier, a joint team of security forces had launched a search operation in the jungles of Basaguda area of Bijapur district.

Maoist rebels are active in various Indian states including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar and Maharashtra.

The banned group is waging an armed struggle for decades against the government and its developmental projects in order to establish a communist society toppling the current system, which they call as semi-feudal and semi-colonial. (end)

