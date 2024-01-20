Expo 2023 Doha Hosts Winter Running Races

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha is hosting winter running races in collaboration with Qatar Sports For All Federation.

Organized every Friday of the week, the event will run until Feb. 9 and is organized on a large swath of green spaces at Al Bidda Park.

The races are organized through a four-level contest, mainly 1 km race, 3 km race, 5 km race and 800-meter race for children.

The event offers joggers the participation to compete and enjoy the magnificent winter atmospheres preceded by light warm-up exercises, along with several sporting games overseen by professional trainers.

The races represent an opportunity for paying tribute to sports and embodying the pillars of Expo 2023 Doha based on strengthening bonds, going beyond borders, converging diverse cultures, sharing ideas, pursuing best future, and building a healthier and more interconnected world.

The races have been specifically designed to upgrade the physical capabilities of runners and joggers and benefit from the superb atmospheres that offer the opportunity for young people, the elderly, and children to take on new challenges.