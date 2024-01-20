PM Modi Visits Rameswaram Shiva Temple, Offers Prayers

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited Ramanthaswamy temple in Rameswaram and offered prayers.

The main deity of the Ramanathaswamy temple is Lord Shiva and it is widely believed that Lord Rama and Sita had worshipped here.

Modi arrived at the Amrithanada school campus, Rameswaram in a helicopter from Tiruchirapalli and took a holy dip at the Agniteertham.

Modi participated in the Bhajan Sandhya at the temple. He was draped in Veshti according to Tamil traditions.

Rameswaram is one of the four Chardhams -- Badrinath, Jagannath Puri, Dwarka Puri, and Rameswaram

A three tier heavy security was deployed by the Tamil Nadu Police in Rameswaram and more than 3000 policemen were also deployed while the coast guard was also patrolling the sea at Dhanushkodi.

