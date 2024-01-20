Will Establish Science City Either In Faridabad Or Gurugram: Haryana CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Faridabad, Jan 20 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the government will establish a science city either in Faridabad or Gurugram district to promote scientific research and innovations.

“The search for suitable land is currently underway,” the Chief Minister said while speaking at the closing ceremony of the Ninth India International Science Festival at THSTI Biotech Institute here.

He said the mantra of“Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, and Jai Anusandhan” sets a new direction for India to progress.

The India International Science Festival is the country's largest science festival. The festivals theme this time was 'Science and Technology Public Outreach in Amrit Kaal'.

He expressed pride in India's achievements, such as the successful development of two COVID-19 vaccines and their distribution among countries.

He highlighted India's progress in space exploration, including the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3 and the establishment of Aditya L-1 for solar study.

He encouraged the youth to engage in research and innovation, stating in“today's new India, opportunities are opening up in the fields of research and innovation in science, technology and entrepreneurship.”

--IANS

vg/dan