Snap.Build Accelerates Growth With Appointment Of Neal Caudle As Director Of Business Development

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Snap , a best-in-class fintech company for the residential housing construction industry, has appointed industry veteran Neal Caudle as Director of Business Development.

"We are thrilled to welcome Neal Caudle to Snap as our Director of Business Development. His proven expertise and strategic vision align seamlessly with our growth objectives," said Snap CEO Matt Merritt. "As Snap continues to grow we are determined to bring top talent to the organization and this is another example of just that."

Continue Reading

Snap Accelerates Growth with Appointment of Neal Caudle as Director of Business Development

Post this

Snap is a groundbreaking fintech company serving the residential housing construction industry. The company specializes in non-recourse loans to small and medium-sized home builders for both speculative and pre-sold homes. Snap utilizes proprietary technology allowing 24/7 access to all construction project activity and funding disbursement details, bridging the gap between the lender and the builder.

Neal brings to Snap a wealth of experience in the financial services industry, with a proven track record in business development, investor relations, sales, and mortgage-backed securities. His extensive expertise and leadership skills make him a valuable addition to the Snap team.

"I am excited to join Snap and contribute to the continued success of the company. The innovative approach and commitment to excellence at Snap aligns perfectly with my professional values and goals," said Neal Caudle.

About Build

Snap is a groundbreaking fintech company serving the residential housing construction industry. The company specializes in non-recourse loans to small and medium-sized home builders for both speculative and pre-sold homes. Snap utilizes proprietary technology allowing 24/7 access to all construction project activity and funding disbursement details, bridging the gap between the lender and the builder. Snap provides the lender with added security, safety, and transparency; thereby, giving the builder greater access to capital and growing the lender's and the builder's businesses.

Contact:

Andrea Pass, for Snap

[email protected]

201-873-6087

SOURCE Snap