President Pays Pre-Tết Visit To People, Soldiers In Kiên Giang

VIETNAM, January 20 -

KIÊN GIANG – President Võ Văn Thưởng on January 20 visited and presented gifts to soldiers and people in Thổ Châu island commune in Phú Quốc City of Kiên Giang Province - the most remote island commune in the southwest of the country – on the threshold of the Tết (Lunar New Year).

More than 200km away from the mainland, Thổ Châu holds an important strategic position in defence, security and marine economic development, and currently houses nearly 2,000 people living mainly on farming and seafood exploitation and processing.

Visiting Regiment 152 of the Military Region 9, President Thưởng appreciated the unit's achievements in defence and security work with the support of people and forces of Kiên Giang Province and Thổ Chau island commune.

He stressed that the unit's top priority task is to safeguard national sovereignty over the airspace and waters of Thổ Châu island as well as peace and happiness for local people, urging the soldiers to increase vigilance to avoid unexpected situations.

Visiting and presenting gifts to officers and soldiers of the Thổ Châu Border Guard Station, the State leader lauded their contributions to protecting border sovereignty and national territory.

Presenting gifts to local residents, President Thưởng requested the commune's Party Committee and authorities to properly solve land and housing issues for people, ensure facilities to serve fishing at sea and storm shelter, and make more efforts to have no poor households in the locality.

Emphasising the unique geographical conditions of the island commune with large forest coverage, the President asked local authorities and people to pay greater attention to protecting and managing the ecological environment and resources.

On this occasion, he offered incense at Thổ Châu Temple to commemorate martyrs who sacrificed for the country's independence and freedom and more than 500 innocent people murdered by the Khmer Rouge in 1975.

On the same day, within the framework of his trip to Kiên Giang, the State leader visited and presented gifts to officers and soldiers of the border guard station at the Hà Tiên International Border Gate, and local people.

Thưởng emphasised the top task of officers and soldiers in cross-border immigration management and requested them to continue creating favourable conditions for exchange and trade activities between people and businesses of Việt Nam and Cambodia. VNS