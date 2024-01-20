Vice President Meets Uganda's Parliament Speaker In Kampala

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) VIETNAM, January 20 - KAMPALA – Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân met with Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda Anita Annet Among in Kampala on January 19, within the framework of her trip to attend the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Uganda.

Xuân congratulated the Ugandan Parliament and Government on the country's socio-economic achievements in implementing national development plans towards realising the goals of "Uganda Vision 2040" in building a modern and prosperous country.

Anita Annet Among affirmed she considers Việt Nam an important trade partner of Uganda, and believes that their meeting will contribute to promoting friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

The two leaders emphasised the huge potential for bilateral cooperation, especially in the fields of politics-diplomacy, parliamentary cooperation, economics, agriculture, and science and technology.

Therefore, they agreed to increase the exchange of delegations and contacts, as well as the sharing of law building experiences between the two parliaments and their committees; promote coordination, share stances and support each other at international and inter-parliamentary forums such as the NAM and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU); and study the possibility of signing a cooperation agreement between the two legislative bodies.

Xuân proposed the two legislatures supervise and encourage the two governments to actively implement signed commitments and agreements; support and create favourable conditions for cooperation in potential fields such as trade, investment, agriculture, telecommunications, education and training, and information technology; and speed up the perfection of the legal framework for bilateral cooperation through accelerating negotiations and signing of important cooperation documents in investment and double taxation avoidance. VNS