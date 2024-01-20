Kuwaiti FM Receives Congratulations From Egyptian Peer

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received on Saturday congratulations from his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shukri on assuming his post. During a phone call, Shoukri voiced best wishes to Al-Yahya, noting he is looking forward to strengthening already deep-rooted relations between the two sisterly countries in manner that enhances joint Arab action. (end) nma

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.