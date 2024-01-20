               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwaiti FM Receives Congratulations From Egyptian Peer


1/20/2024 9:15:49 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received on Saturday congratulations from his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shukri on assuming his post.
During a phone call, Shoukri voiced best wishes to Al-Yahya, noting he is looking forward to strengthening already deep-rooted relations between the two sisterly countries in manner that enhances joint Arab action. (end)
nma


MENAFN20012024000071011013ID1107745327

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search