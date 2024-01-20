Uganda And Uzbekistan Sign Memorandum Of Understanding (M.O.U) To Establish Diplomatic Relations

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Gen. Odongo Jeje Abubakar and H.E. Bakhromjon Aloyev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, signed a M.O.U to establish diplomatic relations.
This significant event took place on the side lines of the on going 19th NAM Summit at Speke Resort Munyonyo.
