Uganda And Uzbekistan Sign Memorandum Of Understanding (M.O.U) To Establish Diplomatic Relations

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Gen. Odongo Jeje Abubakar and H.E. Bakhromjon Aloyev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, signed a M.O.U to establish diplomatic relations.

This significant event took place on the side lines of the on going 19th NAM Summit at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Republic of Uganda - Ministry of Foreign Affairs.