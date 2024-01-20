Threat To Russia-Captured Nuclear Plant To Persist Until Facility Liberated - Defense Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The threat to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant will remain in place for as long as it is under Russia's control.

That's according to Andrii Yusov, the spokesman for Ukraine's defense intelligence (GUR), who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"For a certain period, we remember, there was a direct threat of sabotage, a terrorist attack on the plant premises on the part of the invaders. As a result of a series of measures undertaken, I'd say the acute phase of this threat was removed, but the threat to both the personnel and the facility as a whole will remain in place for as long as it is occupied by Russian terrorists. Only when Ukraine regains control of the plant will it allow to restore compliance with the standards of international nuclear law and, in general, the safety of civilian personnel and the facility, as well as for all surrounding territories and residents," said Yusov.

Commenting on the IAEA's latest report of Russian troops having once again mined the ZNPP along the perimeter, Yusov noted that "there is nothing new in these actions."

"Last year, the GUR, the Ministry of Defense even posted maps of mine and explosive barriers that the Russians had set up around the perimeter of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and inside the nuclear power plant. Then, we can recall that the IAEA experts did not confirm these facts. They would either not comment on the situation or focus on the areas where they were no such things. Actually, this is not the first such move by the occupiers, who have long turned the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant into a military facility, a base for their personnel and weapons. We remember both the strikes launched from the plant, the imitation shelling where the Russians themselves targeted the plant, the deployment of MLR systems, the launch of drones, the deployment of enemy personnel, including Russian Guardsmen. This is all that the ZNPP has already seen," said Yusov.

He also noted that the Russians may remove forces, equipment, and mines ahead of the arrival of certain IAEA experts.

"But in general, this is what constantly happens at the NPP. And when Ukraine and the GUR, in particular, report such things, we speak the truth, as we did previously, even if it's inconvenient," added the spokesman.

As reported, the International Atomic Energy Agency released a report on Friday indicating that Russian forces had once again mined the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant along its perimeter.

