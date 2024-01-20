Government Amends State Migration Policy Strategy Until 2025

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian government has amended the state migration policy strategy of Ukraine.

Permanent Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Amendments were made to the CMU order dated June 12, 2017, No.482, 'On approval of the State Migration Policy Strategy of Ukraine for the period until 2025. Among other things, the State Migration Policy Strategy of Ukraine for the period up to 2025 has been supplemented with new objectives, namely: ensuring the protection of the rights and interests of the population of Ukraine forced to leave their homes due to the war and creating conditions for their return to Ukraine, and ensuring the compliance of Ukrainian legislation and administrative practice in the field of migration with EU standards," Melnychuk said.

Thus, according to him, it provides for the creation of a situational center for monitoring migration processes and analyzing risks in the field of migration.

As reported by Ukrinform, in July 2017, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the State Migration Policy Strategy of Ukraine for the period up to 2025.