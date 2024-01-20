Presidential Assistant: Red Carnations Became The Symbol Of Black January 20

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan-Chief
of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential
Administration, shared a message on his "X" account, where he drew
attention to the fact that former cleader Mikhail Gorbachev, who
led the massacre of civilians in Baku, was awarded the Nobel Peace
Prize in 1990 a few months later, Azernews reports.
"The red carnations became a symbol of Black January 20, of the
Azerbaijani people's resistance and desire for independence.
Ironically, former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who ordered the
massacre of innocent civilians in Baku, a few months later was
awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990," H.Hajiyev noted.
It should be noted that today Azerbaijan marks the 34th
anniversary of the tragedy of 20 January.
On 20 January 1990, which entered the history of the struggle
for freedom and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan as a heroic
page, the battle of the Soviet Army against the broad masses of
people, angered by the aggressive actions of Armenia, which put
forward territorial claims to Azerbaijan, and patronage to them by
the leadership of the former USSR, who took to the streets and
squares of Baku and expressed their strong protest against it.
In those tragic days, brave children of the Motherland, who held
the freedom, honour and dignity of their country, their people
above all, passed through their lives and rose to the peak of
martyrdom.
