After Netflix, Youtube Chooses Not To Release Dedicated App For Vision Pro

(MENAFN- IANS) San Francisco, Jan 20 (IANS) Google-owned YouTube has now followed the footsteps of streaming giant Netflix, as it decided not to release a dedicated app for Apple's highly-anticipated mixed reality (MR) headset 'Vision Pro'.

Similar to Netflix, viewers will need to go to the web browser version to watch YouTube content, reports TechCrunch.

"We're excited to see Vision Pro launch, and we're supporting it by ensuring YouTube users have a great experience in Safari," a YouTube spokesperson was quoted as saying.

However, YouTube did not reveal the reason behind this decision and it's also unclear if the company plans to support Vision Pro in the future.

Notably, YouTube offers an app for the rival headset Meta Quest. Netflix has confirmed that it will not create a separate app for the device, nor will it be modifying its existing iPad version, the report said.

As per MacStories, numerous other firms, like Meta-owned Instagram, Facebook, Threads, and WhatsApp, might also be holding off on releasing compatible apps. Among the other apps that are missing include -- Bumble, Snapchat, Roku, YouTube Music, Lyft, etc.

However, some companies are willing to participate.

A total of twenty apps, including TikTok, Disney+, Max, Discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, and Peacock, among others, will be the first to offer entertainment experiences on the headset. Apple to launch Vision Pro in the US on February 2.

Apple Vision Pro will be available starting at $3,499 with 256GB of storage. Pre-orders for Apple Vision Pro have now begun.

The headset will be available at all US Apple Store locations and the US Apple Store online, the company said.

--IANS

shs/pgh